Fans are surprised after Love Is Blind’s Jackie leaves Marshall for Josh

The relationship between Love Is Blind’s Jackie and Marshall just went south and fans are starting to react to their breakup drama.

Marshall and Jackie were one of the last remaining engaged couples on Season 4 of Love Is Blind. They moved in together and were planning to marry.

The main obstacle in their relationship was Josh Demas. After Jackie chose Marshall, Josh later made an appearance at Chelsea’s birthday party and confessed that he still has love for her. He even told Marshall at the event that he wanted to steal his girl. This caused a major ripple and their relationship.

And now, their love triangle just came in between them in the most dramatic way possible. Warning: Contains spoilers for episodes 9-10 of Love Is Blind Season 4.

Love Is Blind’s Jackie leaves Marshall for Josh in stunning twist

In episode 9, Jackie unexpectedly skips out on trying on her wedding dress in order to meet with fellow contestant Josh Demas. Josh was the only other person Jackie was interested in aside from Marshall.

While Marshall was trying on his tux, Jackie and Josh even shared a kiss together without his knowledge, leaving the episode on a cliffhanger.

YouTube: Netflix, Love Is Blind Love Is Blind’s Jackie made the decision to end her relationship with Marshall.

In the next episode, Jackie eventually revealed to Marshall that she did not want to pursue their relationship and that she has feelings for Josh. After rejecting Marshall’s plea for their engagement ring back, their relationship was officially over.

Marshall and Jackie were then seen clearing out all of the stuff from their apartment in silence. Marshall said that he wishes Jackie and Josh the best, and, judging by their recent public outing together it seems they are still together.

How did Love Is Blind fans react to Jackie and Marshall’s breakup?

Most fans are completely surprised by the news and are rallying behind Marshall. Viewers are very upset with the way Jackie ended their relationship, especially when she told Marshall that she wasn’t ready for marriage.

One fan did point out the fact that at least Jackie wasn’t stringing Marshall along any further.

Josh, Jackie, and Marshall will have to be in the same room with each other at the reunion and will have to address the elephant in the room. This alone is going to make for one of the messiest reunions in the history of Love Is Blind.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind, make sure to check our page here.