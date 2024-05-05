Harry Jowsey confirms “secret” relationship & responds to Rylee Arnold rumors

Harry Jowsey is making it clear about his current relationship status with his DWTS co-star Rylee Arnold, but he fueled another rumor in the process.

Over the years, Harry Jowsey has branded himself as a lady’s man, which isn’t surprising since he made his debut on a dating show.

One person that he has sparked some relationship rumors with is Rylee Arnold who was his dance partner in Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. After spending close time together and even surprising her with jewelry, fans had a strong theory that something was going on between them. And in the process of squashing those rumors, he might have just confirmed another romance of him.

In the premiere episode of his Boyfriend Material podcast, Harry settled the Rylee rumors once and for all.

“I told her, ‘I love and care about you enough to tell you that I am not the right guy’. I’m sorry if this answer breaks some hearts, but I’m here to confirm once and for all, Rylee and I have never been [in] any type of relationship,” he revealed.

The reality TV star went on to share that while filming the dancing competition series he had a “secret girlfriend” and that their relationship didn’t last long.

Harry said: “Obviously it ended up ending and it fizzled out because it is so difficult to see your boyfriend or girlfriend on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ being that close with someone else.”

Now if you want to talk timeline, his season of DWTS started airing in September 2023 and he was seen getting romantic with Jessica Vestal from Season 6 of Love Is Blind back in June 2023. Does this mean that they were in a relationship? The truth will come out before you know it.