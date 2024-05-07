Love Is Blind’s Cole Barnett denies romance rumors after outing with mystery woman

While Love Is Blind might not have been a successful experience for him, Cole eventually found his true love.

We all remember Cole as one of the many bachelors who entered the Love Is Blind pods back in Season 3.

After his ex-fiance Zanab Jaffrey said no to him at the altar and the couple broke up, Cole walked away from the season without a wife and with a lot of therapy.

While it was speculated that he ended up dating one of the other girls from Season 3, Cole hadn’t stirred up any real relationship rumors since his on-screen romance that aired back in 2022. Well, until now.

Article continues after ad

On May 6, Cole took to Instagram to share multiple photos of him and a new woman traveling together. He tagged his mystery woman in the post, but her account (@mary_gloq) is private.

Viewers quickly took to the comments section of the collage to congratulate the former reality TV star on his new relationship.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “Love this for you!!! She’s beautiful but your happiness is the real winner here.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Such a lucky girl!!! Wishing you tons of happiness!!!”

However, the reality TV star was quick to squash the rumors and took to his Instagram story the next day to explain that she was just a friend, nothing more.

Article continues after ad

This fiasco comes just a few weeks after fellow alum Matthew revealed his new girlfriend after his chaotic Season 6 love triangle.