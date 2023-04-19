Love is Blind fans start viral petition to remove Nick & Vanessa as hosts

Love is Blind fans are calling on Netflix to replace current hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, with a new petition about the change amassing over 15,000 signatures in a matter of hours.

Netflix’s Love is Blind has been a massive hit for reality TV show fans, with the current season amassing a giant audience and regular viewership.

Recently, the reunion episode of the past season aired on Netflix. While the streaming service originally intended for the finale to be a live event, major technical issues led to the reunion being filmed and released.

Article continues after ad

This caused Twitter to go crazy, voicing their confusion and frustration at the mix-up and issues online. Now however, the Love is Blind community has once again rallied together, this time creating a petition on change.org to have the show replace its current hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Love is Blind fans create petition to remove Nick and Vanessa as hosts

The petition, which currently has over 17,000 signatures at the time of writing, explains why the two should be removed from the show and replaced.

“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place,” it reads. “They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment. Many enjoy the show but it’s being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey.”

Article continues after ad

The petition then goes on to call out the hosts for spiteful comments about their past relationships as well as for talking over contestants.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Most recently Nick Lachey shaded his ex-wife Jessica Simpson by claiming ‘second marriages are always the best’ on the season 3 reunion. This comment was uncalled for, forced, and spiteful toward Jessica who has been publicly supportive and positive about her ex-husband.

Vanessa Lachey is domineering of every reunion and attempts to gain as much camera time as possible by cutting into every conversation, speaking over her husband and contestants, and very badly acting like she cares about members of the cast.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if Netflix listens to its audience and makes this change. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if and when any new details about the petition are revealed.

For all the latest Reality TV show news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.