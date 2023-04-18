Love Is Blind’s Vanessa Lachey under fire for asking couples about having kids

The Love Is Blind reunion is here, and fans think that host Vanessa Lachey might have crossed a line.

After a frustrating delay, the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion is finally here. It was hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey and filmed last night.

Fans were already hesitant about the couple hosting the reunion in the first place, given their track record of how they hosted the ones in the past, but Netflix allowed them to continue anyway.

Article continues after ad

While the reunion did deliver entertaining and messy moments between the cast, viewers are not happy with some of Vanessa’s comments.

What did Vanessa Lachey say at the Love Is Blind reunion?

During the reunion, Vanessa was constantly questioning the couples on whether or not they were planning to have kids together.

Viewers instantly saw this as an uncomfortable and inappropriate topic for her to discuss, especially in front of the other couples.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One fan also mentioned the fact that there is an unspoken pressure among this season’s cast of who is going to have a baby first.

Article continues after ad

Bartise Bowden, who starred in Season 2 and made a brief appearance in the reunion, recently announced that he welcomed his first child.

This makes him one of the first contestants from the show to have a child.

So far, none of the couples from Season 4 have announced a pregnancy or any plans that they are trying to have a baby. The season was filmed back in 2022, so they have only been married for a few months and still adjusting as newlyweds.

Article continues after ad

Vanessa has not responded to the backlash. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming season, make sure to check our page here.