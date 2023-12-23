Love Is Blind fans drag Season 5’s Stacy for joining Cameo: “Imagine paying for this”

Stacy Snyder from Love Is Blind is on Cameo now and Season 5 viewers are not happy with her new business venture.

There were several contestants from Love Is Blind Season 5 that were hit with a lot of criticism from viewers, including Izzy Zapata for his ageist comments and JP for his makeup remarks.

Another star who didn’t get a great impression among fans is Stacy Snyder, mainly because of how she treated Johnie Maraist both on-screen and off-screen.

Despite not being a fan favorite, Stacy released merch right after the season ended anyway, which was not well received. And now, she’s pursuing another venture.

Is Love Is Blind’s Stacy Snyder from Season 5 on Cameo?

On December 22, a LIB fan noticed that Stacy is now on Cameo, and quickly shared proof on Reddit. She is currently charging $50 for a custom video.

People were quick to slam the reality TV star for charging so much for the content, and honestly being on the platform as a whole.

One fan wrote, “How much do I have to pay to not see her on Cameo?”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Imagine paying for this.”

Stacy is not the only LIB alum who has decided to join Cameo. Bliss Poureetezadi from Season 4 is charging $85 and Season 2’s Nick Thompson is asking for $70. The most expensive video request so far comes from Season 3 star Zanab Jeffrey, who is charging a whopping $150 on the platform.

Needless to say, even though it’s been months since she was on-screen, Love Is Blind fans still need time to get over Stacy’s antics.

