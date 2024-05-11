Love Is Blind fans “impressed” after star debuts rapping skills

Kwame Appiah from Love Is Blind Season 4 has now gone from a reality TV star looking for love to a viral freestyle rapper.

Now that it’s been a few years since Season 4 of Love Is Blind, the cast are venturing away from their reality TV personas and dabbling in new careers.

For instance, Brett Brown, who met his now-wife Tiffany in the pods, is an amateur boxer. He’s currently undefeated after winning a match against a fellow TV star with a KO.

Kwame Appiah, who also met his significant other on the show, is following Brett’s lead and just shared with his fans a talent that he might be pursuing full-time.

On May 7, 2024, Kwame participated in a viral “Take a seat rap on the beat” videos that @hunnagbeats is known for.

Just like the sign suggested, he sat down and started freestyle rapping, which marked the first time he’s ever shown his skills on camera. The video reached over 200,000 views on the platform in just three days.

Viewers quickly took to Reddit to rate his performance and the majority opinion was that the reality TV star did not disappoint in the slightest.

One fan wrote, “Bro I’m actually impressed. This dude keeps surprising me every chance he gets lmao.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I fully expected yall to be gassing it I won’t lie lol but no he really does sound dead-on like Jay Z at some points. Kwame finally takes a W.”

In the comments section underneath the original IG video, a fan suggested to Kwame that he should pursue a rapping career, he responded by saying, “I might have to consider this.”

Needless to say, don’t be surprised if he ends up dropping a bop or two shortly.