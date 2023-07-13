Former Love is Blind contestant compares show experience to being in a cult

Nick Thompson from season 2 of Love is Blind has come forward with a series of allegations against the Netflix dating show, equating the experience to being in a cult.

Former Love is Blind contestant Nick Thompson doesn’t look back at his time on the reality dating series with fondness. In fact, he now claims that the unfair conditions bestowed by the showrunners put him in a horrible state.

Throughout season 2, Nick was engaged to Danielle Ruhl. Despite their turbulent relationship which was portrayed as rocky from the start, love conquered all which led them to tie the knot. They were together for one year before filing for divorce in a notoriously messy split, made public by both parties on social media.

Now, Nick is accusing the Netflix series of being similar to a “cult,” including a host of other accusations against the popular show.

Nick Thompson exposes Love is Blind’s terrible conditions

In an interview, Thompson alleges that the Love is Blind producers did little to take care of the contestants, describing the experience “extreme exploitation.”

He accused the showrunners of forcing contestants to work 20 hours a day while often withholding food and water. As a result, Thompson says that he lost 15 pounds over the three weeks of filming.

“I felt worse than I’ve ever felt in my life,” he confessed in a separate interview to Inside Edition when describing the conditions around filming.

“I recently met someone who was in a cult for 10 years, and this is like that. This is what they did to her,” Thompson said to Insider when explaining that the Love is Blind producers would bar contestants from using their phones. He added that contestants had their passports taken away from them as well.

While Netflix hasn’t responded to Nick’s accusations, his former partner/fellow contestant Danielle Ruhl supports his claims. She tells Inside Edition, “Both the physical and emotional manipulation tactics they use put you in a deep low.”