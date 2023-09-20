Love Is Blind’s Bliss launches podcast & instantly gets dragged by fans

Fans of Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 4 quickly disapproved of Bliss Poureetezadi’s brand new endeavor: a podcast.

One of the main stars of Love Is Blind Season 4 is Bliss Poureetezadi. She found her now-husband Zack Goytowski during the pods, and the two tied the knot in the finale.

Even though they’ve gone through some allergy issues with her pets, the two still seem to be smitten with each other in the After The Altar segment.

Now that their season is over and Season 5 is on the way, Bliss is embarking on a new adventure. And her fans aren’t exactly thrilled.

Is Bliss from Love Is Blind Season 4 starting a podcast?

On September 19, Bliss launched an Instagram account for her upcoming podcast, Bliss Theory.

She hasn’t announced a release date for the podcast yet and has not revealed whether or not it’s a recap show of Season 5 or just an insight into her everyday life.

Nonetheless, her Love Is Blind cast mates cheered her on in the comments section of her first Instagram post.

Tiffany from Season 4 wrote, “So so proud of you my friend!! Let’s go!!”

Season 2 alum Natalie Lee wrote, “GO GIRL!!!! This is gonna be amazing.”

However, her fanbase is not excited about the podcast and quickly made it known in the Love Is Blind Reddit.

One fan wrote, “I can’t imagine hearing Bliss’ voice for more than 10 minutes straight. Good luck to her listeners!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Her voice is like nails on a chalk board for me, I couldn’t listen.”

Bliss hasn’t publicly responded to the backlash as of yet. This might make her pump the brakes on her new avenue.

