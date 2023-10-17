Love Is Blind’s Stacy slammed for releasing merch based on Season 5 merch

Stacy Snyder is the first person from the chaotic Love Is Blind Season 5 cast to launch merch. And fans can’t stand it.

One single who was hoping to find her forever partner in Season 5 was Stacy Snyder. Based on their dating experience in the pods that LIB is known for, she ended up getting engaged to Izzy Zapata.

But, because her expensive taste did not align with his bank account, not to mention the lost-and-found drawer he had for the women he used to be with, their relationship fell apart at the altar when Izzy said yes and Stacy said no.

Even though she didn’t end up finding her happily ever after in the romance department, she just found her new business venture because of the season.

Is Love Is Blind’s Stacy from Season 5 selling merch?

In Season 5, there was an episode where Izzy got to meet Stacy’s family, especially her father. When discussing her expensive taste, her dad gave the iconic one-liner: “Love may be blind, but sometimes love wants to fly first class.”

On October 16, Stacy announced on her Instagram that she is selling merch with the quote on it, ranging from $25 to $65 per product.

The reality TV star also shared a photo with her co-star Taylor Rue wearing one of the items. People instantly took to Reddit to drag her for her new clothing line.

One fan wrote, “When you don’t have a real job you do whatever you can to capitalize on your 15 min of fame!!!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “This is why she truly went on the show. Straight to merch. Her plan all along to be an influencer. Not supporting it.”

Stacy hasn’t responded to the backlash as of yet.

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.