Love is Blind fans disgusted by Izzy’s “nasty” ageist remarks toward Stacy

Love is Blind viewers are upset by Izzy’s comments about Stacy’s age following messy aftermath of Season 5, Episode 10.

Stacy and Izzy have finally made it to the altar on Love is Blind, Season 5. Although Izzy was ready to get married, saying “I do,” Stacy ultimately decided that she wasn’t prepared for a lifetime union with Izzy.

Yet despite not being ready to marry Izzy, Stacy implied that she still wanted to date him. What she was ultimately looking for was “more time” for them to get to know each other before officially tying the knot.

Things turned sour when Izzy made some biting remarks toward his now ex-fiance during his post-wedding confessional. Although he was understandably hurt, fans were not happy with his ageist comments about Stacy that left a bad taste in viewers’ mouths.

Izzy insulted Stacy for not being married at her age on Love is Blind

Initially on Season 5 of Love is Blind, Izzy and Stacy seemed like a solid match.

But things went south when Stacy told Izzy that he hasn’t been honest with her about his financial situation.

What upset Stacy was the fact that he lied to her, rather than the financial issues themselves. As a result of the dishonesty, along with a few other doubts, Stacy wanted to back peddle on their relationship and get to know each other more before officially agreeing to marriage.

Yet her rejection at the altar left Izzy upset enough to insult her, saying, “It makes me wonder why you are 33, and single, and not married.” His implication was that Stacy was “too old” to be so picky about who she chooses as a life partner.

Of course, fans of the reality series called the reality star out for this unfair remark.

“My blood boiled when he proclaimed ‘makes me wonder why you are 33 and not married,'” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind Subreddit. “Dude I get you are hurt, but you have no right to shame people for having certain standards for a marriage. I strongly dislike Stacy, but I saw her point about the lack of honesty and needing more time to get to know him.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “When people are in their feelings they generally express how they really feel deep inside. Izzy clearly has misogynistic opinions and when he didn’t get what he wanted – he told us how he really felt.”

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind to see if Stacy and Izzy reconcile.