Love Is Blind’s Stacy bashes Johnie in heated Instagram post

Stacy from Love Is Blind Season 5 alleged that Johnie bullied her rather than the other way around.

Love Is Blind Season 5 had one of the most brutal feuds in the show’s history. While the drama between cast mates usually occurs within the respective relationships on Love Is Blind, this spat all began in the women’s quarters.

According to Stacy, a lot occurred behind the scenes between her and Johnie that never got shown in the final cut. The 33-year-old contestant alleged that Johnie had thrown several nasty remarks, insulting Stacy’s character and physical appearance.

Now, Stacy has utilized her social media platform to reveal her side of the story regarding their heated feud.

Stacy from Love is Blind goes off via Instagram on Johnie

The final cut of Love Is Blind Season 5 portrayed Stacy as a bully towards Johnie due to her cold behavior at the BBQ meetup. Stacy’s treatment of Johnie, where she repeatedly criticized her in Episode 7 shocked viewers.

Now, the 33-year-old has taken to Instagram to offer her point of view on the messy situation. Stacy says most of her cast mates are backing her up on this.

“I have anxiously been waiting in silence to address the context of where my frustration and anger comes from regarding Johnie,” she began in her post. “During and outside of filming, she bashed me as a person as well as my physical appearance.”

Stacy later wrote, “Some of these things were said while I was in the room, and some were said to my friends behind my back, who in turn told me.”

Furthermore, Stacy pointed out the irony of how people are villainizing her instead of Johnie.

“It feels very ironic that I am being portrayed as a bully when, in fact, the actions of Johnie very much come across to me as antagonizing, for which I stood up for myself and others. I strongly encourage anyone feeling attacked or belittled to stand up for themselves.”

To conclude her post, she said several cast mates have backed up her claims about Johnie. She included Izzy, Milton, Lydia, Taylor, Renee, and more on the list of people who have taken her side.

Johnie has yet to comment in response to Stacy’s claims. Stay tuned for more Love Is Blind only on Netflix.