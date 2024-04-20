Love Is Bind’s Clay flirts with Coi Leray after leaving AD at the altar

Clay has moved on from his Love Is Blind Season 6 ex-fiance AD and now has his eyes set on a rapper we all know.

After making it all the way to the finale from the pods, the world was speechless when AD said yes during their wedding and Clay said no.

While AD has since admitted that they are still “flirting friends” with each other, they haven’t officially continued their romantic relationship after the jaw-dropping episode. This means that they are few to see other people, and fellow celebrities are not off of the table.

Their Season 6 co-star Chelsea Blackwell shot her shot with Post Malone (which was awkward since he’s currently in a relationship) and now, Clay is sharing his interest in another popular music artist.

On April 16, Clay was a guest on The Big Homies House podcast and during his interview, he was asked who his celebrity crush is.

“I’m really feeling Coi Leray right now. Anybody got a connection, let me know,” was his response.

If you don’t know, Coi Leray is a rapper who got a lot of fame after her TikTok hit Players was being used in what felt like every video on the platform. She was also featured in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Coi hasn’t publicly responded to his shout-out as of yet. Maybe this is the start of the next celebrity power couple? Only time will tell.