EntertainmentReality TV

Love Is Bind’s Clay flirts with Coi Leray after leaving AD at the altar

Je'Kayla Crawford

Clay has moved on from his Love Is Blind Season 6 ex-fiance AD and now has his eyes set on a rapper we all know.

After making it all the way to the finale from the pods, the world was speechless when AD said yes during their wedding and Clay said no

While AD has since admitted that they are still “flirting friends” with each other, they haven’t officially continued their romantic relationship after the jaw-dropping episode. This means that they are few to see other people, and fellow celebrities are not off of the table.

Their Season 6 co-star Chelsea Blackwell shot her shot with Post Malone (which was awkward since he’s currently in a relationship) and now, Clay is sharing his interest in another popular music artist.

On April 16, Clay was a guest on The Big Homies House podcast and during his interview, he was asked who his celebrity crush is.

“I’m really feeling Coi Leray right now. Anybody got a connection, let me know,” was his response.

If you don’t know, Coi Leray is a rapper who got a lot of fame after her TikTok hit Players was being used in what felt like every video on the platform. She was also featured in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Coi hasn’t publicly responded to his shout-out as of yet. Maybe this is the start of the next celebrity power couple? Only time will tell.

Related Topics

Love is Blind

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Trevor from Love Is Blind
Reality TV
Love Is Blind’s Trevor returns to social media after “nightmare” Season 6 reunion
Je'Kayla Crawford
Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Jimmy
Reality TV
Love Is Blind’s Chelsea reveals she’s dating again after Season 6 split
Je'Kayla Crawford
Chelsea Megan Fox Love Is Blind
Reality TV
Megan Fox finally weighs in on Love Is Blind Season 6 lookalike drama
Je'Kayla Crawford
love is blind chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor swift to not watch the show
Reality TV
Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell reveals she slid into Post Malone’s DMs
Je'Kayla Crawford

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.