Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell reveals she slid into a taken celebrity’s DM

Chelsea Blackwell from Love Is Blind Season 6 tried to hit up Post Malone in a DM and it did not go over well.

After the season, the entire Season 6 cast was thrust into stardom, and as a result, celebrities were knocking on their doors left and right.

From Travis Kelce to Matthew Koma, the separation between these reality TV newbies and A-list celebrities was officially gone.

With that being said, most of the Season 6 cast walked out of the pods still single and ready to mingle. One of the main stars, Chelsea Blackwell, decided to try her hand at shooting her shot with a fellow celebrity, and it did not go exactly as she planned.

On April 3, Chelsea was a featured guest on the After Curfew podcast. During her one-hour interview, she was asked if she has slid in the DMs of any celebrities, and if so, who.

“I slid into Posty’s DM and I feel like such a weirdo because he was coming to Charlotte [and] I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. I knew he had a baby, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. I was okay with being a stepmom to Posty’s [baby] but I didn’t know he was in a relationship. I felt so bad,” the reality TV star admitted. She didn’t reveal whether or not he responded to her private message.

Not only does Post Malone have a girlfriend, but he and his partner are engaged to be married. She is also the mother of their daughter whom they welcomed back in 2022.