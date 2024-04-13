EntertainmentReality TV

Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell reveals she slid into a taken celebrity’s DM

Je'Kayla Crawford
love is blind chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor swift to not watch the showInstagram: chelseadblackwell

Chelsea Blackwell from Love Is Blind Season 6 tried to hit up Post Malone in a DM and it did not go over well.

After the season, the entire Season 6 cast was thrust into stardom, and as a result, celebrities were knocking on their doors left and right.

From Travis Kelce to Matthew Koma, the separation between these reality TV newbies and A-list celebrities was officially gone.

With that being said, most of the Season 6 cast walked out of the pods still single and ready to mingle. One of the main stars, Chelsea Blackwell, decided to try her hand at shooting her shot with a fellow celebrity, and it did not go exactly as she planned.

On April 3, Chelsea was a featured guest on the After Curfew podcast. During her one-hour interview, she was asked if she has slid in the DMs of any celebrities, and if so, who.

“I slid into Posty’s DM and I feel like such a weirdo because he was coming to Charlotte [and] I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. I knew he had a baby, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. I was okay with being a stepmom to Posty’s [baby] but I didn’t know he was in a relationship. I felt so bad,” the reality TV star admitted. She didn’t reveal whether or not he responded to her private message.

Not only does Post Malone have a girlfriend, but he and his partner are engaged to be married. She is also the mother of their daughter whom they welcomed back in 2022.

Related Topics

Love is Blind



Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

