Khloe Kardashian fans convinced she’s “in love” with Scott Disick after new update

Fans of The Kardashians believe Khloe Kardashian has secret feelings for her sister Kourtney’s ex-partner, Scott Disick.

During an interview with AOL (per Us Weekly) Khloe explained how the dating rumors following the initial hand-holding incident were so funny to the duo, that they began to hold hands more often in front of the paparazzi as part of an elaborate prank.

While the reality stars are notorious for pulling masterful pranks, viewers are beginning to think their current relationship status is no laughing matter. Khloe Kardashian’s recent Instagram story has fans convinced she is secretly falling for her sister’s ex-boyfriend.

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram about Scott Disick sparks new rumors

The 39-year-old Kardashian took to Instagram in July of 2023 to show off the bouquet of roses Disick gifted her for her birthday celebration. “I love @letthelordbewithyou more than you know”, she wrote in the caption, tagging Kourtney’s ex-beau in the post.

Scott has not made a public response to Khloe’s story.

Following the post, dedicated fans of the Hulu series took to Reddit to analyze the situation at large. “I know she didn’t mean it like that, but my first thought was ‘she’s in love with him'” one user commented.

Another chimed in, saying, “I bet she’d be open too it if he was. Especially now that Kourt is married.”

While some are rooting for a relationship between the Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars, others consider their flirtatious dynamic to be problematic and “weird” considering Scott’s longtime history with Kourtney (per Yahoo! Life.)

While some believe The Lord and Koko are simply the most masterful pranksters this world has ever seen, other fans are excited by the possibility of a romance between the two.