How to watch The Kardashians Season 3: Where is it streaming?

Want to see what the Kardashian family gets up to in Season 3? Here is where The Kardashians is available to stream.

Judging by the teasers and the official trailer for Season 3, The Kardashians’ third season might be the best yet.

From Kourtney calling their celebrity family “superficial”, to the tension brewing between two of the siblings, Season 3 is no doubt going to be entertaining and filled with genuine drama.

But, where is it streaming? Here are all of the details on where the show and this season specifically are available to watch.

Here is where to watch The Kardashians Season 3

Season 3 of The Kardashians will be released on May 25 on Hulu. As long as you have a subscription plan with the streaming service, you will be able to watch all ten episodes of the season.

This is not the same for every country. The third season is only available to watch on Hulu for US residents. For international countries, the show is streaming on Disney+. And it is only available to watch in Latin America on a streaming service called Star+.

It has not been announced if these same platforms will host the show for Season 4 and Season 5, which have both already been announced.

But, Seasons 2 and Season 1 are under the same streaming criteria as mentioned above. If you’re looking for more content from them, The Kardashians isn’t the only show from the famous reality TV family that is on Hulu.

Kourtney’s special about her wedding with Travis Barker, ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, is also currently available to stream on the platform. Keeping Up With The Kardashians used to be on Hulu, but it was later removed.

To stay updated on all things The Kardashians and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.