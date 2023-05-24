Will Scott Disick be in The Kardashians Season 3?

A new teaser for Season 3 of The Kardashians just revealed if Scott Disick is going to be making an appearance in the season.

One question that has come up about The Kardashians Season 3 is the cast. Specifically, if Scott Disick is going to make an appearance.

While he isn’t technically a Kardashian or a Jenner, he is still a crucial part of their family. He joined the family after being in a long-term relationship with Kourtney.

Because of their relationship, he was a regular on their original show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The two also ended up having three children together.

The couple ultimately decided to break up in 2015, after nearly 10 years together in the spotlight.

The question of whether or not he is going to appear in the upcoming season just got answered.

Is Scott Disick in The Kardashians Season 3?

Kris Jenner shared a teaser for Season 3 of the show on May 24. In it, Scott is featured talking with Kim and Khloe.

While the clip doesn’t show him and Kourtney interacting, they will most likely cross paths with each other by the end of the season. Especially if the rest of their family is still welcoming him with open arms.

This will be the first time Kourtney and Scott will appear on-screen together since her marriage to Travis Barker. People reported that at the time of the ceremony, Scott was at a beach while all three of their children were at the event.

He has also made appearances in both Season 1 and Season 2 of the series.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is set to premiere on Hulu on May 25. To stay updated on all things The Kardashians and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.