Khloe Kardashian exposes mom for letting her drive illegally at 14 years old

Molly Byrne
kris jenner and khloe kardashianInstagram: therealityashley

Khloe Kardashian exposed her mom Kris Jenner for allowing her to drive her siblings around when she was only 14 years old, causing fans to reminisce about the ‘good old days.’

While some fans think that The Kardashians is “old news,” others are anticipating the next big revelation from one of reality TV’s most popular families — and that’s just what Khloe Kardashian brought to the table during Season 5, Episode 1.

During the season premiere on May 23, Khloe was talking with her mom Kris Jenner, and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. 

When Kris mentioned how she made a promise to 14-year-old Mason Disick that she would buy him a car when he turned 16, Kris recalled how she allowed Khloe to drive when she was only 14.

“Khloe you used to drive when you were the same age,” Kris said after Khloe said Mason was too young for a car.

“But you lied to me,” Khloe responded, as she revealed that her mom told her that she had a government-issued license at only 14 years old so she could drive her siblings to school.

That’s when Scott chimed in with shock. “Wait what!” he exclaimed. Khloe went on to say that she was a great driver, despite not having her license at the time.

Kris then asked fans not to judge her while talking in a confessional, claiming that “things were a little bit different back then.”

Fans of the show thought their honesty about the past was hilarious, as many supported Kris for being a “cool mom.”

Others agreed that it’s “normal” to have your kids drive when you’re unable to, regardless of their age.

Many also reminisced about being below the age limit when they learned to drive, emphasizing how “those were the days.”

Though Kris allowed Khloe to drive before it was legal, they seemingly never got in trouble, however, Khloe jokingly confessed that they might be going to jail after this story got out.

To hear more about the family’s most shocking stories, fans can tune into The Kardashians every Thursday on Hulu.

