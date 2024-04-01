Is Below Deck Seine real? Captain Sandy’s “new show” debunked

A Paris 2024 Olympics commercial teased a Below Deck Seine series with Captain Sandy Yawn, but is the France spin-off actually happening?

The entire Below Deck fanbase went crazy after news of a potential spin-off began circulating on social media.

Bravo’s official YouTube channel shared a video where Captain Sandy Yawn was asking Olympian Carissa Moore where she could park her superyacht. She also asked the champion athlete if she could captain one of her teams, and Carissa happily obliged. The clip teased that the name of the series would be called Below Deck Seine.

This had viewers believing that the yachting TV franchise was finally getting its first-ever France series. However, before you start to get your hopes up, there’s one detail that you should know: The clip was posted on April Fool’s Day.

As confirmed by the words ‘Not Coming Soon’ in the video, this was both an April Fool’s joke and a promotion for the upcoming and very real 2024 Paris Olympics which will take place in Seine, France. Who knows? Maybe a France series will be greenlit in the future, but for now, Bravo is just having fun on the deceiving holiday.

The bright side is that there are still more than enough real spin-offs for BD fans to enjoy, like Below Deck Adventure and Below Deck Down Under.

In fact, fans were putting on their detective hats after cameramen were spotted filming in Seychelles, which is located in Africa.

Since this didn’t happen anytime near April Fool’s, the crew was in fact filming a Below Deck series, it’s just that fans don’t know which one as of yet.

Because there aren’t any BD shows that are currently set in Seychelles, there really might be a new spin-off announcement coming soon. Just make sure that it isn’t being made on April Fool’s Day.