House of Villains Season 1: Who has been eliminated?

One by one, celebrities are being eliminated from the competition until a winner is found for Season 1 of House or Villains. Here are the latest elimination details and what went down.

The E! reality TV show House of Villains is not just about crowning America’s Ultimate Supervillain. It’s also about an impressive cash prize of $200,000.

Because of that, the high stakes of the competition call for frequent eliminations to help further the process of finding a winner. The format is pretty unique. Every week there is a challenge that all of the stars must compete. The winner of the challenge is given the title of the Villain of the Week.

As the villain in charge, they have immunity and are allowed to put three of their co-stars onto a hit list, where one will be ultimately chosen to head home.

With iconic reality TV stars like Flavor of Love’s Tiffany Pollard and Love Is Blind’s Shake, there’s no telling who the ultimate villain is going to be.

House of Villains Season 1: Every eliminated star

Here is a look into all of the controversial celebrities who have been eliminated so far.

First To Leave: Jax Taylor

The first to leave the house in Episode 3 is none other than Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor.

The villain in charge of the elimination was Omarosa, who didn’t seem to be fond of him from the very beginning.

“This one right here. I see your heart. And it’s black, it’s ugly. … I know why you’re in the house. Because you’re a demon, and you’re demon-possessed,” Omarosa told Jax in Episode 2.

House of Villains airs twice a week, only on E! and us currently airing on the network.

To stay updated on House of Villains and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.