Who has left Big Brother Reindeer Games? All eliminated contestants

Here are all of the returning houseguests who have been eliminated from the first-ever Big Brother Reindeer Games.

While Big Brother Reindeer Games might be filled with Christmas decorations, festive sweaters, and holiday joy, the format of the series is the same as the other Big Brother shows.

The houseguests compete in a series of challenges and one by one, a person is eliminated from the competition.

The lineup for Season 1 includes Season 24 winner Taylor Hale, and Season 16 alum Frankie Grande (who is also Ariana Grande’s brother).

From winners of previous Big Brother seasons to reality TV stars who have been houseguests multiple times, it truly is anyone’s chance to win the $100,000 cash prize and be crowned the first-ever winner of this dynamic show.

Who has been eliminated in Big Brother Reindeer Games?

That being said, here is a recap of all of the stars who have been eliminated from the competition and what place they ended up in.

9th place- Cameron Hardin

The first to leave the competition is Season 25 alum Cameron Hardin. He didn’t do so great in his original season and didn’t even place in the Top 5, so this isn’t exactly a shock.

8th place-Cody Calafiore

Reindeer Games marks Cody’s third season of Big Brother. After losing Season 16 (finishing as the runner-up in the competition) and winning the All-Stars Season 22, this Christmas competition seemed to get the better of him.

This show is available to watch on Paramount+. As of now, CBS has not announced whether or not this series will become an annual special during the holiday season.

To stay updated on Big Brother Reindeer Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.