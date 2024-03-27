House of Villains Season 2 cast: Meet the stars

House of Villains Season 2 is set to return this fall with many fan-favorite reality stars. Here’s everything to know about the cast.

House of Villains Season 2 premieres on E! in the fall, and 10 reality TV villains will compete to win the $200,000 cash prize and reigning title of ‘America’s Ultimate Supervillain.’

The new season is currently filming, but the cast has been revealed including stars across all shows, from The Real Housewives to The Challenge.

House of Villains Season 2: Who is joining this season?

The cast for House of Villains Season 2 includes Kandy Muse, Richard Hatch, Jessie Godderz, Wes Bergmann, Teresa Giudice, Camilla Poindexter, Victoria Larson, Safaree ‘Stuntman’ Samuels, and Larissa Lima. Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard also returns to the show after appearing on House of Villains Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Kandy Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Kandy Muse made their reality TV debut on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13, and was the runner-up to the season’s winner, Symone. They returned to the show for RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 8, where they also placed in second, losing the competition to Jimbo.

Article continues after ad

Richard Hatch (Survivor)

Richard Hatch was the first-ever Survivor winner, and also competed on Survivor All-Stars Season 8 in 2023. He has also been on Celebrity Apprentice Season 4 and The Biggest Loser Season 17.

Jessie Godderz (Big Brother)

Jessie Godderz, also known as ‘Mr. PEC-Tacular,’ is a professional wrestler who was a contestant on Big Brother Seasons 10 and 11.

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge)

Wes Bergmann was a contestant on The Real World: Austin, but is most recognized for competing on multiple seasons of The Challenge and has won three times.

Article continues after ad

Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Teresa Giudice has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Season 1, and became famous for flipping a table and feuding with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Camilla Poindexter (Bad Girls Club)

Camilla Poindexter starred on Bad Girls Club Season 8, and Season 4 of the spinoff Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too. She was also seen on America’s Next Top Model and the NBC reality series, Momma’s Boys.

Victoria Larson (The Bachelor)

Victoria Larson was painted as the villain on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James, and referred to herself as a ‘Queen Victoria.’ She returned for Bachelor In Paradise Season 7, but was eliminated after the first week.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Safaree Samuels (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta)

Safaree Samuels is a rapper who was on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in 2016. He was a part of the cast for other Love & Hip Hop spinoffs in New York, Atlanta, and Miami.

Larissa Lima (90 Day Fiancé)

Larissa Lima appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 with her ex-husband Colt Johnson. She has since returned for the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Diaries.

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard (Flavor of Love)

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard makes a comeback to House of Villains after being a cast member on Season 1. She became famous on the reality show Flavor of Love, and appeared in her own series called I Love New York.

Article continues after ad

House of Villains Season 2 airs on the E! Network this fall.