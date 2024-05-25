Infamous Love Is Blind star rejected offer to star in House of Villains Season 2

Jackie Bonds from Love Is Blind Season 4 is ready to make her reality TV comeback, and it’s on a show filled with messy people.

The E! series House of Villains aims to bring together some of the most controversial reality TV stars we’ve ever seen.

The premiere season had a jaw-dropping lineup that included everyone from Bachelor’s Corrine Olympios and Vanderpump Rules alum (or the “#1 guy in the group”) Jax Taylor.

Season 2 is just as star-studded as it was announced that 90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Lima and RHONJ’s Teresa Guide were a part of the second group.

While Shake Chatterjee represented Love Is Blind in the first season, there are no LIB stars in Season 2, and apparently, that wasn’t the intention.

On May 21, Jackie Bonds from Love Is Blind Season 4 answered a few fan questions on her Instagram story, including one that said she would be great for Season 3 of the series.

“I know I would win. Hands down. No questions asked. I was asked to be on Season 2, so maybe Season 3,” she replied.

The reality TV star didn’t elaborate on why she chose to turn down the opportunity. But, based on her controversial TV debut, LIB fans wouldn’t be too surprised to see her in the next season.

Specifically, she gained hate during her season after she started a relationship with fellow contestant Josh Demas. It’s natural for two people on a dating show to do that, except that she was engaged to Marshall Glaze at the time.

While Josh and Jackie remained a couple for a while, they eventually went their separate ways after the Season 4 reunion. Her ex, Marshall, has since moved on and is now engaged to someone else.