House of Villains: Release date, trailer, surprise guests & more

House of Villains includes some of the most disliked reality TV stars throughout the years. Here’s when to watch it and additional information.

Most reality TV fans have their most and least favorite characters from the show. Examples include Below Deck’s Gary King and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

E! Entertainment has now cast infamous celebrities who made it big on reality TV in an upcoming series: House of Villains.

The show features contestants who are competing for $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Here’s everything we know about House of Villains, including its release date and trailer.

House of Villains premieres on E! Entertainment with a 75-minute episode on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 PM ET. It will also air simultaneously on Bravo, SyFy, and USA.

House of Villains cast

The upcoming series has already announced the cast list, which includes celebrities like Love Is Blind‘s Shake Chatterjee and Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor. The show also features 90 Day Fiance’s Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Flavor of Love’s Tiffany Pollard.

On September 8, E! Entertainment revealed The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Danielle Staub, Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, The Hills’ Spencer Pratt, and Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller would appear as surprise guests.

Each week, the cast must complete various battle royale-style challenges that could push them to their limits. At the end of the episode, one villain is sent home while the winner of the game is safe.

House of Villains trailer

The explosive trailer gave viewers only a glimpse of the drama the cast members may get themselves into. “If I see you out in Hollywood, I will gladly go back to jail for you,” Jax tells Shake. Also, other people are seen attacking The Apprentice’s OMAROSA.

That’s everything you need to know about House of Villains. In the meantime, check out Dexerto’s reality TV coverage to stay updated with the hottest shows.