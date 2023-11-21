Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard spent canceled wedding day on date with Johnny Bananas

Lindsay Hubbard of Summer House spent the day of her canceled wedding with Johnny Bananas from House of Villains.

Lindsay Hubbard and her ex-fiancée Carl Radke of BravoTV’s Summer House were supposed to wed this November in Mexico.

However, Radke called off their wedding just months before the special day.

And though Hubbard could very well be wallowing in emotions, she has already started to move on, having spent her wedding day on a date with Johnny Bananas from House of Villains.

Though only single since this September after her relationship with Radke, Hubbard has dipped her toes back into the dating pool and may have dove deeper than we think.

Despite many guests venturing to Mexico on the day of Hubbard’s canceled wedding on November 17, she was nowhere near the venue. Instead, sources spotted Hubbard on a date with House of Villain’s Johnny Bananas.

The two were allegedly seen walking around the West Village in NYC. Holding hands, the pair eventually made their way to dinner at Loring Place.

Even before her date with Johnny Bananas, Hubbard had said during BravoCon that she was “ready for a new suitor.”

She also mentioned having an interest in Captain Jason Chambers of Below Deck, however, Hubbard didn’t seem to go ‘down under’ with the Captain.

As for what’s next for Hubbard, Summer House Season 8 will likely be released in early 2024. Whereas, her new love interest, Johnny Bananas, is currently on Season 1 of House of Villains, airing Thursday on E! at 10:00 p.m. EST.