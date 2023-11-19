House of Villains’ Corinne announces return to show after elimination

Even though she was just eliminated from House of Villains Season 1, Corinne Olympios is already coming back.

House of Villains is all about reality TV stars who are known for creating on-screen drama, competing together to win the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillian.

So far, several celebrities have already been eliminated in the premiere season. From Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor to New York Tiffany Pollard, it’s truly anyone’s game now.

The most recent elimination in the show was Bachelor Season 21 alum Corinne Olympios. But even though she exited the house, she might be on her way back.

Is Corinne coming back to House of Villains?

On November 17, Corinne was a guest star on the Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin podcast and spilled about her upcoming return to the series.

She said, “This week I am eliminated, but it is not the last you’ll see of me on ‘House of Villains.’ And I do have a major role in the rest of the cast who are left. I have a role in their fate on the show, so it is really fun when I come back. That is all I can give away on that –– it doesn’t mean I’m gone for good.”

The reality TV star did reveal that even though they’re all painted as enemies, she has nothing but love for everyone in the Season 1 cast.

“I just really love this cast and maybe it is just because I starred in it, but I just can’t imagine it with anyone else in the cast,” Corinne said.

Viewers will soon see how she comes back to the show and how the rest of the cast reacts to her surprise comeback.

