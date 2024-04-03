Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana applauded for calling out “misogyny” in the group

Ariana Madix called the men out on Vanderpump Rules for not shutting down Tom Sandoval’s misogyny, and fans supported her for speaking out.

Ariana Madix had two dramatic back-to-back arguments with her ex Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules, both at a water-tasting event and at the beach the following day.

Things came to a head when the exes fought during the group beach day when Ariana noticed that the men didn’t put Tom in his place and enabled his misogynistic behavior.

Vanderpump Rules fans rallied around Ariana after watching the episode and applauded her for calling the men out on X.

“It’s about f*cking time somebody called that gutless group of p*ssant cowards out for enabling each others’ misogynistic bullsh*t and I am not surprised even in the slightest that it was Ariana Madix who did it,” one fan wrote.

“And Brock doubling down was infuriating,” another fan agreed, to which someone else replied, “I didn’t know that dude could get shadier but lo and behold here he is getting shadier.”

“I hope she leaves the show and flourishes. Her and Katie need to open the sandwich shop so she can leave too,” a different fan added.

Ariana and Tom barely interacted on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 so far, and this was the first episode where they directly spoke to each other on camera.

Viewers knew that it was only a matter of time before they actually had to be in the same place, since they’re still on a show together and have to cross paths.

While fans believe that Ariana’s anger toward Tom is valid, they think it would be helpful if the other men had her back instead of letting Tom get away with his actions.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.