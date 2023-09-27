Fans are “obsessed” over Ariana Madix’s revenge dress on DWTS debut

Fans were gleaming with joy after Ariana Madix made her Dancing With The Stars debut in a rather familiar dress.

Ariana Madix may be known for her long run with BravoTV’s Vanderpump Rules, but she’s recently stepped out of her comfort zone to join ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

Season 32 of DWTS debuted Tuesday night with Madix and her partner Pasha Pashkov dancing to the Riddler Remix of ‘Love Myself’ by Hailee Steinfield.

Though the night was about her dance skill, Madix’s red-hot dress stole the show, as she chose to reinvent her Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion dress — leaving fans to obsess over her “revenge” look.

Ariana Madix gets emotionally candid in DWTS confessional

Madix made it known in her introductory confessional on DWTS that the previous drama involving her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval didn’t define her, saying, “You probably know me from Vanderpump Rules. My partner of nine years and one of my best girlfriends were having an affair behind my back. And everybody got to watch it all play out, and my life blow up on television.”

Madix continued to tell the world, “But the scandal does not define me. So now, I just want to do something for me that’s fun and positive.”

She also noted that although it was difficult to be treated as a joke by Sandoval and Rachel Leviss, whom he cheated with, that she was doing DWTS to “show other women none of that stuff has to hold you back.”

What’s more, Madix made her DWTS debut wearing a bedazzled rendition of her VPR Season 10 reunion dress, which she promised would make Sandoval’s eyes bleed one day.

The dress was red-hot, highlighting Madix’s abs and embedded with sparkly rhinestones on the long sleeves as well as midsection.

After fans realized Madix wore her revenge dress for the DWTS debut, they were quick to comment on her bold and beautiful choice, saying, “Obsessed with the way the DWTS costume makers remade Ariana’s reunion revenge dress for her first dance on the show.”

Others commented on Madix’s dress, saying, “The revenge dress as a dance dress!! You ate that s—t up!!” As well as, “Revenge dress!! You probably don’t even know just how inspiring you are — crying!!”

One fan even joked about both Madix and Sandoval being on separate competition shows at the same time, saying, “Oh hello revenge dress… Let’s show that ‘worm with a mustache’ who has the better competition show!”

Well, the red revenge dress and perseverance paid off, because not only did Madix send a very apparent and epic message to her ex, but she also scored a 21/30 — placing her and her partner Pashkov in second place for the night. The next DWTS episode airs next Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.