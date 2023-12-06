Ariana Madix tears up about learning to “trust” DWTS partner after Scandoval

In an interview before the DWTS finale, Ariana Madix became emotional while talking about how the show taught her to trust again.

Ariana Madix had one of the rockiest years of her life this year, as her breakup with Tom Sandoval not only shattered her confidence but ruined the trajectory of her life.

However, her participation in Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars has had a profound impact on her perspective of self.

Before the finale of DWTS on Tuesday, she became emotional while talking with her dance partner about how she’s learned to trust again.

Here’s everything Madix had to say about how her life has changed since going on DWTS.

Instagram: dancingwiththestars Ariana Madix and her DWTS partner Pasha Pashkov during the Season 32 finale.

Ariana Madix says she no longer “underestimates” herself after DWTS experience

Madix and Sandoval broke up after the Season 10 reunion this March. Their tumultuous ending can now be referred to as “Scandoval,” and just about every Bravo fan knows about how he cheated.

After their breakup, Madix’s fanbase became protective and quite large, having voted her through to the finale of DWTS Season 32.

Though Madix would place third during the finale of DWTS, a pre-recorded conversation with her dance partner Pasha Pashkov was shown to the audience and fans at home before she took the ballroom for the last time.

As she unpacked the emotions of how her self-image has changed, Madix began to cry, saying, “This experience has taught me that I can trust my partner, even if it’s just my dance partner.”

Madix continued, “I am constantly underestimated, counted out, and I feel like this whole experience has made me not underestimate myself anymore.”

Pashkov then lifted Madix up by saying he wanted her to perform like the “powerhouse” she is.

As she laughed, Madix wiped her tears away and said that she “rediscovered” that her passions in life are “reignited.”

She then said that she may finally be able to do what she loves after finding herself through Pashkov’s support this season.

And though DWTS is over, fans can get ready for not only Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules in January but also Madix’s next venture as Roxie Hart on Broadway in January as well.