Dancing with the Stars pro-dancer “glad” Scheana Shay hasn’t been on the show

Vanderpump’s Scheana Shay wasn’t happy when she practiced for Dancing with the Stars, but one pro-DWTS dancer has explained why she shouldn’t be on the ABC show.

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay was distraught after her co-star, Ariana Madix, was cast in Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

During Season 11, Episode 7 of VPR, Scheana told Ariana that she had been preparing to go on DWTS before Ariana was announced to be joining the cast.

“This year I started taking dance classes. I was preparing in case, you know, I did get it,” Scheana told Lisa Vanderpump.

Scheana also made a point to tell Ariana she was upset that she didn’t find out sooner. However, Ariana’s DWTS contract stated she could not give details about her participation.

Though Scheana’s chances of being on DWTS aren’t completely shot, pro DWTS dancer, Gleb Savchenko, told the U.S. Sun he was “glad” Scheana wasn’t chosen to be on the show.

“I’m glad Scheana didn’t go [on the show]. I don’t think she would’ve had the same chance as Ariana,” Gleb said.

Instagram: glebsavchenkoofficial Gleb Savchenko and his DWTS Season 31 partner, Shangela.

Gleb also revealed that he helped Scheana with her ‘first dance’ rehearsals when she married Mike Shay in 2014, noting that it “wasn’t easy.”

“I’m not saying bad things about her. I think Scheana is amazing. I really like her. She’s an awesome girl and everything,” he said.

Gleb continued to say that although Scheana may have improved her dancing skills over the last 10 years, he can’t help but remember Scheana not having “a lot of dance experience” when he worked with her.