Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix announces comeback book after Scandoval drama

Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix from Season 10 is about to release a cocktail book. And it’s a slap in the face to Tom Sandoval.

Aside from being a popular reality TV star, Ariana Madix is also a well-known author. The only issue is that her writing career is tied to her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

The former couple released a cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, back in 2019.

Since Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, Ariana hasn’t wasted any time showing the world that she is back on her feet. From multiple brand deals to appearing on Love Island USA Season 5, she is still her iconic self.

The reality TV star just announced that she is releasing another cookbook and this time she’s doing it on her own.

Is Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix releasing a new book?

On August 17, Ariana took to Instagram to announce that she is releasing a new book.

She wrote, “Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks.”

A drink-themed book could not have come at a better time for Ariana. She and her VP co-star Katie Maloney are planning to open a sandwich shop by the end of this year. Homemade drinks from this book and a brand new restaurant to try? Ariana is taking over the culinary world!

SINGLE AF COCKTAILS will release on December 5. It hasn’t been announced how much it will cost or if it will be available in stores.

