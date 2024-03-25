Below Deck’s Sunny fears new stew will threaten romance with Ben

Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis’ boatmance is tested by a new stew’s arrival in the midseason trailer for Below Deck Season 11.

Below Deck Season 11 is only halfway through, and there’s already been a lot of drama with Cat Baugh and Jared Woodin exiting the boat.

With only nine episodes left, the charter season is heating up in the Below Deck midseason trailer, as the crew members begin to feel burnt out and Captain Kerry Titheradge considers more firings.

Bosun Ben Willoughby and deckhand Sunny Marquis already started a boatmance and have fallen hard for each other. However, it’s only a matter of time before another crew member threatens their relationship.

Article continues after ad

According to the trailer, a new stew with an unknown identity other than having blonde hair, joins the St. David, which will drive a wedge between Ben and Sunny.

“She’s an attractive girl,” deckhand Kyle Stillie admitted, to where Ben responded, “Yes.”

Article continues after ad

When the new stew arrived and introduced herself to the crew, Ben said in a confessional, “Bloody hell, I’m in trouble,” after meeting her.

Sunny saw that Ben and the new stew had chemistry with each other, and complained to Barbie Pascual about his flirtatious ways. “He goes straight to her and he’s like this, ‘Oh, hi, why don’t you come?'”

Article continues after ad

Ben and Sunny’s working relationship only becomes more tense during the season, and she starts to hold a grudge against him for showing interest in the newest female crew member.

Later in the season, Sunny will have a difficult time doing her job as a deckhand as her boatmance with Ben crumbles on the St. David.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.