Who is Below Deck’s Paris Field? Meet the Season 11 Stewardess

Paris Field replaced Cat Baugh on Below Deck Season 11, and here’s everything to know about the new stew.

Cat Baugh unexpectedly left the boat to support her friends at home on Below Deck Season 11, and the crew needed a replacement.

After Captain Kerry Titheradge struggled to find a new stew, Paris Fields filled in for Cat and is bringing a positive energy to the yacht.

While this may be Paris’ debut as a crew member, she appeared on Below Deck Season 9 virtually when she was dating her ex, Lead Deckhand Jake Foulger.

Paris is working under Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and got along with him immediately because they met when she was video chatting with Jake on the show.

The stew is from Perth, Western Australia, and hit it off with Bosun Ben Willoughby, who is also from down under.

According to her Bravo bio, Paris has 6 years of experience in the yachting industry, and enjoys hobbies such as snowboarding, videography, and photography when she’s not working.

She has proven to be a genuine crew member so far, and even comforted Barbie Pascual while she was feuding with Fraser. However, her fling with Ben in future episodes might rub deckhand Sunny Marquis the wrong way.

The interior crew have been down one person since Cat left, and they will have a much easier time now that Paris has joined them.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.