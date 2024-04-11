Below Deck’s Paris uncomfortable when Ben made moves on her

Ben Willoughby tried to flirt with new stew Paris Field on Below Deck Season 11, which made her feel uncomfortable.

Paris Field joined the St. David as a stew on Below Deck Season 11 and Bosun Ben Willoughby has shown interest in her, even though he’s in a boatmance with Sunny Marquis.

In the Below Deck episode on April 8, Ben thanked Paris for comforting Barbie Pascual when she was upset. He tried to make a move on Paris by touching her leg, but she pushed his arm away.

Paris looked uncomfortable when Ben put his hand on her, and blocked him from making any more advances.

Sunny called out Ben’s flirtatious behavior with Paris and said in her confessional, “I don’t think he should touch other people. Makes me feel uncomfortable to be honest.”

Not only did the deckhand make the comment because she was afraid Ben would choose Paris over her, she was also worried that another female crew member was being taken advantage of.

Sunny thought Ben was acting inappropriately and crossing boundaries, which is similar to Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The previews for upcoming Season 11 episodes make it look like Ben and Paris are hitting it off, but it might only be from his end.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.