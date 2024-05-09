Below Deck star Aesha Scott announces “surprise” engagement to long-term boyfriend

EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck star Aesha Scott has confirmed her engagement to long-time boyfriend and childhood friend Scott Dobson.

Scott became an immediate fan-favorite contestant amongst Below Deck fans, the TV personality appearing in both season four and five of Below Deck Mediterranean as well as the first two seasons of Below Deck Down Under. 

She has over 800,000 followers on Instagram and has appeared on various other Reality TV shows such as I’m a celebrity get me out of here and on Andy Cohen’s podcast.

Scott sat down with Us Weekly to spill the beans on how the proposal all went down.

“Homunga Bay was my dream place to get engaged, but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised.”

In a beautiful piece of attention to detail, Dobson reached out to Aesha’s favorite jewelry designer, Layla Kaisi, the great a custom ring to propose with.

Kaisi shared with Us Weekly, “Scott was so thoughtful and cared deeply about creating a piece that truly symbolized Aesha and his love for her.”

Below Deck fans quickly became invested in Aesha romance with Scott Dobson after discovering just how long the two have really known each other. The two had gone to high school together before finally getting together roughly a decade later.

As well as announcing the news of their engagement, the couple also hit another major milestone in their relationship after buying a home together.

