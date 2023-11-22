Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn reveals plan to marry on the show

Captain Sandy and her fiancé, Leah Shafer are planning their wedding and they are looking for ways to involve Below Deck Mediterranean fans!

Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer were together for more than five years. The pair met through social media and finally decided to tie the knot this year.

Captain Sandy announced their engagement on her social media. She said, “It’s official! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS! We are engaged! Stay tuned for the wedding.” Here is everything we know so far on the pair’s wedding planning.

Are Captain Sandy planning to marry on Below Deck Med?

Bravo Captain Sandy Yawn will no doubt take the wheel again in Below Deck Med Season 8.

During the BravoCon23 we find how the wedding plannings are in full roar and Leah Shafer is in-charge of it all. Sandy Yawn gave an exclusive interview to People and said, “The wedding planning is all on Leah’s lap. She’s figuring it all out, thank God — the location, the flower arrangements, all of it.”

Considering Captain Sandy’s history, fans have known that the couple would prefer tying the knot on a yacht. It came as an unexpected news when Sandy Yawn mentioned possibility of them getting married on the show itself.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the interviewer expressed how Below Deck fans would love to see the pair get married on the show. Captain Sandy was asked if she thinks that could be a possibility. The response from her was very positive and she gave us a hint that the couple might be planning exactly that. She said, “Yes, we want to include the fans. Absolutely.”

Can we expect a wedding special on Below Deck Med? One way or another, Captain Sandy will definitely find a way to involve the fans. To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.