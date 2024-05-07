What happened to June Foster from Below Deck Mediterranean?

June Foster had a brief stint as a third stew on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4, and was even the subject of a viral meme. Her life has changed since appearing on the show.

Third stew June Foster made waves as a midseason addition on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4, working under Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier.

The reality star became famous for a viral meme where Hannah repeated the phrase, “June, June -Hannah” on her radio, which happened in Episode 10 when June ignored her call.

June was hired as a replacement for Anastasia Surmava while she filled in as a chef. Once a new chef was hired, she was let go by Captain Sandy Yawn so Anastasia could go back to her old position.

However, a lot has changed for the former Below Deck crew member after she debuted on the show.

Bravo June Foster from Below Deck Med

What happened to June Foster after Below Deck Mediterranean?

After her appearance on Below Deck Med Season 4, June married her husband Mackenzie Bettle in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 5. The couple got engaged a year ago while on a boat in Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

“A gorgeous evening! Months of planning turned into a beautiful success,” the couple’s photo and video company, Green Horizon Productions, shared on Instagram.

The post featured professional photos from June and Mackenzie’s wedding to capture their special day.

Aside from being a newlywed, June is a published author and co-wrote a children’s book with Rob Scheer called ‘Lulu and Malek sail off to sea,’ according to her website.

The book is about two lion and giraffe friends named Lulu and Malek who go on adventures to take care of the planet. Along the way, they meet new friends while discovering the wonders of the world under the sea.

All proceeds for the book are donated to a charity called Comfort Cases, which helps provide comfort to children who are in foster care. Even though June isn’t starring on reality TV anymore, she has used her platform get involved with causes supporting those in need.