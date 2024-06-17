Woman mistakes random people for Below Deck captains, stars react

A fan of Below Deck thought they saw Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Glenn Shephard at a restaurant in Spain, but it ended up being their doppelgängers.

The Below Deck franchise has aired on Bravo since 2013, and the cast members have become famous after starring in each spinoff.

Viewers are given opportunities to meet the crew members at events like BravoCon, and other watch parties hosted by the stars.

On June 15, a fan shared an Instagram story revealing that she thought she saw Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht with Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn at a restaurant in Marbella, Spain.

“Had the best day at @elanclamarbella and then went out of our minds when we thought we’d spotted @capt_glennshephard and @captainsandrayawn from @belowdeckbravo having a browse in boutique!” the woman wrote.

“They were so lovely… but when we got closer, we realized they weren’t who we thought they were,” the Below Deck fan added, with a picture of two random people who resembled the captains.

When Captain Glenn reposted a screenshot of the story that same day, he added in the caption, “OMG that is too funny,” tagging both the fan and Captain Sandy.

He then shared another Instagram post right after poking fun at the mixup, while including a selfie of him and Captain Sandy from December.

“The Real Deal Hashtag Not Doppelgängers. This one’s for you @radiohannah. Last December on @celebritycruises Ascent @captainsandrayawn,” Captain Glenn captioned the post.

Captain Sandy also responded to the Below Deck fan who discovered her doppelgänger in Spain. She had a similar reaction to Captain Glenn by commenting with two laughing emojis.

Although viewers are happy to see their favorite Below Deck stars in person like Captain Glenn and Captain Sandy, they might want to look twice before getting excited about a possible celebrity encounter.