Below Deck’s Captain Lee slams Captain Sandy for not being invited to her wedding

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn married Leah Shafer, but Captain Lee Rosbach was upset when he was left off the guest list.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer had their dream wedding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 11, and invited many Below Deck stars to witness their special day.

Chef Dave White revealed the couple’s exact wedding date on social media, and Chief Stew Aesha Scott shared a heartfelt post about the celebration on Instagram.

However, one notable crew member from the franchise didn’t receive an invite to Captain Sandy and Leah’s wedding.

On the May 22 episode of his podcast, Salty with Captain Lee, Captain Lee Rosbach confirmed that he wasn’t invited to the wedding and was clueless when it was brought up.

Article continues after ad

“My invitation must have got lost in the mail,” the Below Deck star joked after his co-host, Sam DeCavalcanti, asked about the wedding.

Article continues after ad

While Captain Lee may not have been present at the wedding, Sam mentioned that his friend and Couch Talk co-star Kate Chastain was there.

“Well, good for her!” the captain said sarcastically when he heard the news.

Bravo Captain Sandy and Captain Lee feuded on Below Deck

The captain seemed quiet when Sam congratulated the couple, which could be a response to his feud with Captain Sandy during Below Deck Season 10.

Captain Sandy replaced Captain Lee during the season while he left the boat temporarily to treat the nerve damage in his leg.

Article continues after ad

When he FaceTimed her to check in on the crew, she never told him that she fired stew Camille Lamb until after he got back. He felt that her decision was wrong because she didn’t ask him about it first.

Because Captain Sandy claimed that Captain Lee never supported her, it’s unclear whether they’ll celebrate any major milestones together in the future.