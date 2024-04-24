EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9: Release date, trailer, cast & more

Erica Handel
Below Deck Med Season 9Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 returns to Bravo in June. Here’s everything to know about the new season.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 premieres on Bravo in June, and Captain Sandy Yawn will be reunited with Chief Stew Aesha Scott on the Mustique.

Seven new crew members will be working aboard the yacht in Athens, Greece during the charter season, which promises heated drama and unexpected boatmances.

The new season will feature arguments between the crew, difficult charter guests, and Captain Sandy’s heartfelt proposal to her fiance, Leah Schafer. Here’s everything to know about Season 9 before the show returns on June 3.

Is there a trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9?

On April 23, Bravo released the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 trailer, which shows the crew living, working, and forming relationships on the Mustique.

The trailer revealed Aesha admitting she was put in the “hardest management situation” in her yachting career, and a boatmance that turns into a love triangle.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9: Who is in the cast?

Aesha Scott Below Deck MedBravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 welcomes two veteran crew members, one returning stew, and six new faces on the boat. Here is the full cast list:

  • Sandy Yawn (Captain)
  • Aesha Scott (Chief Stew)
  • Johnathan Shillingford (Chef)
  • Iain Maclean (Bosun)
  • Gael Cameon (Deckhand)
  • Elena Dubaich (Stew)
  • Bri Muller (Stew)
  • Joe Bradley (Deckhand)
  • Nathan Gallager (Deckhand)

What is the release date for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9?

Captain Sandy on Below Deck MediterraneanBravo TV

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Where to watch & stream Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 is available to watch on Bravo, and all new episodes can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

The new season will introduce more drama on the high seas and intense dynamics between the crew.

