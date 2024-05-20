TV & MoviesReality TV

Leah Shafer reveals if she’s taking Below Deck star Captain Sandy’s last name

Erica Handel
Captain Sandy engagedCaptain Sandy/Facebook

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean recently married Leah Shafer, and her wife shared whether she’ll be changing her last name.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer had a lavish boat wedding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 11, and many stars from the franchise were in attendance.

Captain Sandy proposed to Leah in September 2023, and their engagement will be featured on the upcoming season of Below Deck Med airing in June.

The couple has returned from their honeymoon, which was on a yacht in Little Palm Island, and are ready to start the rest of their lives together.

In an interview with US Weekly, Leah explained her strong commitment to Captain Sandy and revealed whether she had plans to take her wife’s name.

“For me, getting married was so surreal. Sandy was telling everybody that she didn’t realize how in marriage felt so amazing, and to know that I’m actually going to take her name — and I’m in the midst of changing my name to Leah Rae Yawn,” she gushed about her wife.

“And to not be a girlfriend anymore, it just feels good to be like, ‘Wow, I’m her wife.’ When we check into a hotel, it’s like, ‘It’s the Yawn party.’ It’s a really good feeling.”

In an Instagram post from May 15, Captain Sandy showed her appreciation for her wife’s major life decision and thanked everyone for coming to their wedding.

“On May 11th, 2024 I married the love of my life. I had no idea how amazing marriage could be! It feels incredible and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world,” the Below Deck star wrote.

“I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!! Thank you for taking my name! Thank you to our entire family and friends for coming out to show your love and support to our relationship.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed if the wedding will be filmed for Below Deck Med, Chef Dave White shared glimpses of the ceremony on social media, and there were cameras present.

Whether Captain Sandy and Leah’s special day makes Bravo airwaves or not, fans are thrilled that the two are finally married and wish them the best.

