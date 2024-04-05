Below Deck’s Captain Kerry slams crew for “worst” dinner service all season

Captain Kerry Titheradge joined the charter guests for dinner on next week’s episode of Below Deck Season 11, and he wasn’t impressed with the service.

Below Deck Season 11 crew members on the St. David are currently dealing with a difficult group of charter guests, including former housewife Jill Zarin.

In a clip from the upcoming episode of Below Deck, Captain Kerry Titheradge was invited to sit with the guests during their Pad Thai meal.

Chef Anthony Iracane chose to do an a la carte-style dinner to accommodate the group’s dietary restrictions. However, he wasn’t able to build each guest’s plate at the same time, causing the food to get cold.

Captain Kerry and the charter guests weren’t happy with the meal because it was cold and didn’t taste good. “This is the worst dinner service we’ve had all season,” he said in his confessional.

“My food is already cold. There’s obviously something going down in the galley, something going wrong.”

Even though Captain Kerry was disappointed in Chef Anthony, he didn’t let his feelings show in front of the guests, especially Jill.

“But if I look like I’m getting pissed off, then those are going to get pissed off around me. And to top it off, we have Jill. Not good.”

The interior team is still a crew member down because they’re waiting for a new stew to arrive, so they’re trying to please the guests while still managing to get everything done.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender already warned Captain Kerry about Chef Anthony’s work ethic, and he might be confronted about his poor dinner service when the charter guests leave.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.