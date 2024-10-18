Lieutenant Dan auctions off his boat after Tampa police order him to leave dock

Viral TikToker Lieutenant Dan is auctioning off his boat after Tampa police told him he couldn’t remain tied to the dock where he’s been staying.

Just before Hurricane Milton made landfall on October 9, a man who goes by the nickname Lieutenant Dan went viral across TikTok and other social media sites.

He shared plans to stay in his 20-foot sailboat on the water throughout the storm, shocking many viewers in the process.

With his newfound virality, Kick star Adin Ross reached out to Dan and his friend ‘Tampa Terrance’ to bring the duo on his stream. During the broadcast, Ross offered Dan a new boat up to $100k in value and a contract to stream on Kick.

TikTok:realityreelclips

On Monday, October 14, Adin rescinded Dan’s Kick contract and the viral TikTok star says he denied the offer to get a new boat. In a video posted to his account just three days later, Dan revealed he had put his existing boat up for auction after the Tampa police told him he had to leave the area.

“I got woken up by the Tampa police about being in the park and not being registered. I’m not getting that GoFundMe money. I’m putting up this boat, my boat that’s been through two major hurricanes, I’m putting this up for auction,” he said.

“I’m going to run the auction for a week. Send me a message [with your offer]. Highest bidder will get the boat, that way I can walk away with cash in my pocket and get out of Tampa. I don’t need the aggravation. I can’t be in the park. I’m trespassed from every public park in Tampa.”

Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts on the auction, with many supporting Lt Dan’s decision.

“Hope it all works out for you god bless,” one user commented.

Another said: “Hope it all turns out well.”

“Wishing you the best and hope you get a great deal on your boat,” a third replied.

Lieutenant Dan’s not the only TikToker who went viral during Hurricane Milton. Several Kick streamers went live during the storm for a chance to win $70k from Adin Ross, prompting the influencer to urge them to seek shelter.