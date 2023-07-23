Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin denies cheating rumors from Season 4 reunion

Colin Macrae from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just addressed his relationship with co-star Daisy Kelliher.

While many Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans found Season 4 entertaining, the two-part reunion for the season was just as entertaining and was filled with just as much drama.

The main tension from the reunion was between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae. Colin revealed to the rest of the cast and the viewers that she and him got together before Season 4 started.

In turn, Daisy accused him of cheating on her with another girl while they were together. Now, after all of the backlash, Colin cleared up the situation on social media.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin cheat on Daisy?

On July 20, the Best of Bravo Instagram page posted a recap of the Season 4 reunion.

In the caption, the page called out Colin for allegedly cheating on Daisy. Furious with this claim, he took to the comments section to set the record straight.

He said, “Omg ok listen. I was single going into the season. Didn’t sleep with anyone except Daisy for 6 months from then. There was ZERO overlap between Daisy and the ‘other woman.’ None.”

However, he did admit that there was someone else that he moved on with after Daisy.

Colin said, “Daisy and I ended things shortly after the show and THEN I hooked up with the ‘other woman.'”

It’s unclear whether or not these two can build back up their friendship. While Daisy has stated that she wants to come back for Season 5, Colin hasn’t publicly given an answer.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.