What happened to Dani from Below Deck? Jean-Luc relationship & baby situation explained

Dani Soares is best known for her appearance in season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht but left after just one season after getting pregnant after an affair with crewmate Jean-Luc. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened to Dani since she left the show.

The Sailing Yacht spinoff show is among the most popular from Bravo and has been renewed for Season 4 in 2023.

Since starting in 2020, Captain Glenn Shephard has seen a number of people join his team – including Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux in Season 2. While both have since left the crew, their story together was one of the biggest talking points in the series’ short history.

If you’re wondering what happened during the charter season and beyond, you’ve come to the right place.

What happened to Dani Soares from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Dani Soares featured in Below Deck Sailing Yacht for just one season and left the crew to have a baby, after a romance on board with Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux.

In the Season 2 reunion episode, she took issue with a comment from the father’s mother, confirming the family would not be involved in the baby’s life as a result.

The alleged comment was about calling Dani “gross” for “using a man” because she was desperate to be a mom.

Watch a recap of the reunion episode below, from Watch What Happens Live with Andrew Cohen.

Dani confirmed during the episode that a number of social media users urged her to abort the child. She replied by saying she was pro-choice, but said: “For me, I just wouldn’t be able to do that.”

The former second stew also dismissed the idea that the pregnancy was planned. She gave birth to her daughter Lilly in May 2021.

Who is the father of Dani’s baby?

Many viewers had a hunch that JL was the father of Dani’s baby, after their boatmance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 – and that has since been confirmed by Bravo TV. Jean-Luc is the baby’s father.

They took an international DNA test to confirm the news.

Dani still posts updates on Instagram, where she has over 156,000 followers.

Are Dani and JL from Below Deck still together?

Dani and JL are no longer in a relationship, the pair confirmed shortly after leaving Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They spent a few moments together but decided to go their separate ways.

They have since commented publicly about parenthood after Dani gave birth to Lilly.

In an update on Instagram, Jean-Luc said: “Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability; given Dani is a full-time mother and worker, and I being gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I will step back on land. This is imperative for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life.

“I am thankful for my friends, and family who have stuck by my side through thick and thin. As I look forward to this new year with new opportunities, I will be striving to be the best man and father that I can be. God bless.”

What does Dani do now after Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Dani is pursuing a new career since the show, as a trainee nurse. She recently took part in different hospital placements as part of her studies. According to her social media posts, she divides time between her studies and being a full-time mom.

She keeps fans updated on her Instagram about her life as a single mom and often posts selfies with her now two-year-old daughter Lilly.

