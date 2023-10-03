Below Deck Med Season 8 sees yet another crew member exit

Srewardess Brooke Boney just left Season 8 of Below Deck Med and viewers are already convinced that she’s coming back.

Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean has already been all over the place when it comes to the crew.

Natalya ‘Nat Scudder’, who isn’t exactly a fan-favorite, came on board as a temporary replacement for Tumi Mhlongo. And now, another replacement is going to be needed for Ruan Irving after his forged document fiasco.

With so many people in and out, it’s hard to keep up with everyone and their entertaining storylines. And sadly, Episode 2 did not prove to be anything different as someone else has just left the boat.

Who left Below Deck Med Season 8 in Episode 2?

In Episode 2, Brooke Boney became the second crew member to leave the season.

A reality TV newbie, Brooke worked as a temporary stewardess for the team and seemed to fit right in with the rest of them. She also comes from a very rich family, as her late father was behind the Sprouts grocery store franchise. The only reason she left was under the basis that it was only supposed to be a temporary position.

While her journey on-screen was very short, viewers are convinced that it’s not over yet and are sharing their predictions in the Below Deck Reddit thread.

One fan wrote, “Why do I have the feeling that Brooke is going to continue on in the season, or come back in some way. They’re allowing a lot of backstory for someone who’s only here on one charter.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I feel that way as well. She is doing a decent job so far.”

Viewers will soon see if they are right about Brooke’s comeback. Also, she’s not the only crew member they want to come back. Fans are also convinced that Ruan might be given a second chance.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.