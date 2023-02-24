Hannah Ferrier shades Below Deck’s Captain Sandy with cheeky joke about firing

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier has taken a cheeky shot at Captain Sandy Yawn over her firing in Season 5.

Hannah featured in Below Deck Med from the very start as a chief stew, lasting five charter seasons before she was famously fired by Captain Sandy.

Ferrier was a constant feature on the show’s cast until Sandy was alerted that she had been taking Valium on board, which she said broke contraband rules at sea.

In one of the most dramatic exits the series has ever seen, Hannah was chased to her dorm by Sandy – who was making sure she didn’t destroy the evidence. She was later fired.

Article continues after ad

Hannah from Below Deck Med makes joke about her firing

Since leaving the cast, the Australian has joined another yachting show down under, called ‘The Love Boat Australia’ on CBS. Those who follow her on social media will know she’s always actively posting for her 840,000 followers on Instagram.

In a series of posts, she decided to highlight some of the differences between how Aussies and Americans talk, after seeing some chatter about the topic from viewers online.

Her first reel was about ‘Ketchup vs Tomato sauce’, and the second was ‘Jelly vs Jam’. The final video was crowned the most popular with over 25,000 likes, for obvious reasons, focused on ‘Valium vs Diazapan’.

Article continues after ad

Knowing the joke was going to land well with Below Deck viewers, she cheekily smiled and closed her door in front of the camera.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The joke couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time for fans, either. Captain Sandy has been called out by viewers throughout Below Deck US Searson 10, following a series of firings she made after stepping in to replace Captain Lee – who left on medical grounds.

In the replies, there was a lot of support for Hannah, too.

One said: “Hi can you come back and we get rid of Sandy oops, Captain Sandy?”

“You are the best. F**k Below Deck. You’re a star, keep shining!”

Article continues after ad

Other comments called out former Below Deck star Malia for alerting Sandy about Hannah using the contraband on board.

Ferrier has certainly closed her chapter on Bravo TV but her journey on the high seas is not over just yet, sharing new stories on her podcast.