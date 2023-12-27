Below Deck fans convinced Jean-Luc doesn’t speak with his and Dani’s daughter

Dani and Jean-Luc from Below Deck Sailing Yacht seem to be going through a rough co-parenting patch.

Arguably the biggest storyline from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 was between Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza.

What started off as a simple boatmance turned into a pregnancy, with Dani revealing months later that JL was the father of her first-born child.

The reality TV star gave birth to their daughter Lily Rose back in 2021, and the two didn’t return for the next season of the show.

Article continues after ad

Instead, the two have tried to co-parent together ever since they decided to part ways romantically.

Article continues after ad

But, judging by a very cryptic social media post, that’s not exactly going well.

Bravo

What did Below Deck Dani’s say about Jean-Luc?

On December 25, Dani shared a photo of their daughter smiling and wearing a paper crown on her Instagram stories.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Can’t even imagine wishing you a Merry Christmas. You’ll be more than fine though, cause I’ll always be there to give you and be everything you need,” she wrote as the caption.

Article continues after ad

After reading this, viewers quickly took to Reddit to share that they assumed this was referring to the idea that Jean-Luc didn’t wish their child a happy holiday.

One fan wrote, “I think if you look “deadbeat” up in the dictionary, you will see JL’s picture.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan wrote, “I feel for Dani, it’s extremely hard to raise a child and then even harder doing it all by yourself.”

Jean-Luc hasn’t publicly addressed the rumor as of yet. On the same day as Dani’s IG story, JL’s new girlfriend revealed that he spent Christmas with her and her family.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on the latest Below Deck franchise news, make sure to check our page here.