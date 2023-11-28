Who is Below Deck Med’s Lily Davison? Meet Nat Scudder’s Season 8 replacement

Below Deck Med just introduced Lily Davison as the newest member of Season 8, and she might cause more drama than Nat.

Now that Natalya Scudder has left the yacht as a result of her intense fallout with Kyle Viljoen, the crew is down a member, which could make it even more challenging to tackle charters and their demanding guests.

However, when it comes to Mediterranean, there is a long list of well-known former stewardesses that can replace Nat in an instant.

Down Under’s Aesha Scott has mentioned in the past that she would love to come back to the series, and so has fellow alum Malia White.

That being said, Season 8 just got their substitute stewardess in and she is surprisingly a brand-new face.

Who is Below Deck Med’s Lily Davison from Season 8?

In Episode 10, viewers and the rest of the crew were introduced to Lily Davison, the new third stewardess.

Working under Tumi Mhlongo and Kyle Viljoen’s direction, the newbie will have to quickly adapt to making her reality TV debut mid-season and fitting into a crew that has already been working with each other for a while.

The tenth episode showed that Lily was struggling to learn the ropes of the yacht, which she noted was the largest boat she’s ever worked on before.

And judging by the mid-season trailer shown at the end of the episode, she doesn’t improve quickly, frustrating Tumi in the process. The video also revealed that she ended up forming a boatmance with Deckhand Max Salvador.

Will focusing on her dating life instead of her yachting duties result in her being fired by Captain Sandy Yawn? Viewers will find out soon enough.



