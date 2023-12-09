Below Deck Med’s Lily Davison supports fan calling her Season 8 co-stars “b*tches”

Lily from Below Deck Med Season 8 might have just given away that she is no longer friends with Tumi and Jessika.

Lily Davison hasn’t been in Season 8 very long, and she’s already gotten on the nerves of multiple crew members.

Specifically, she has been ruffling the feathers of fellow stewardesses Tumi Mhlongo and Jessika Asai. They’ve both had it up to here because Lily not only leaves towels all over the place but insists on using an iPad to count items instead of just memorizing.

Needless to say, she’s been hit with much criticism from her cast mates. And while she hasn’t directly slammed any of them just yet, that doesn’t mean that her lack of comment doesn’t speak for themselves.

Is Below Deck Med’s Lily friends with the cast?

On December 4, a Below Deck Med viewer attempted to roast Lily for her lack of experience on Twitter, even writing that she would have a better chance working at McDonalds.

In an instant, one of the many Lily Davison stans responded to the tweet and ripped into the hater.

“She keeps asking for help but the other interior b*tches don’t want to help. All they want to do is complain about each other,” the fan wrote.

Lily was tagged in the message, so it didn’t take long for her to respond to it. However, instead of condemning her fan’s vulgar comment toward her female co-stars, she simply responded “Love you guys.”

Tumi and Jessika haven’t publicly addressed Lily’s lack of support as of yet. Maybe this alludes to even more drama between them throughout the rest of Season 8.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.